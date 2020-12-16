Divorced, but couple still “together” in trafficking drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Although divorced, a couple was still having a “relationship” as they were suspected of trafficking drugs around Klang Valley following two separate raids conducted at a condominium in Cheras, here, last Monday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said they arrested a local male suspect, 66, at the car park of the condominium at 5.30 pm the same day.

“Upon inspection, police seized 16.5 gm of a drug believed to be ketamine, from the man. Then after the interrogation, they went to a unit at the condominium and arrested a 45-year-old woman at 7.10 pm the same day,” he told a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters, today.

Saiful Azly said during the search, police found 5,635 gm of ketamine, 29,032 gm of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) powder and 31,350 ml of liquid MDMA.

He said they also found 1,000 Erimin 5 tablets weighing 309 gm and 1,900 Ecstacy pills weighing 632 gm in a Proton Wira car parked at the condominium.

Saiful Azly said the drugs seized were estimated to be worth RM2.15 million and could be supplied to 39,000 users. Also seized were the car and cash amounting to RM4,700.

“Our investigation also found that the two suspects were a married couple previously but they divorced. However, they have been actively trafficking drugs in Klang Valley since two months ago,” he added.

He also said that the woman had a previous record related to drugs while the urine test conducted on her found her to be positive for methamphetamine while the man was negative for drugs.

The two suspects are being remanded for six days from yesterday for further investigation under Section 39B of fhe Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama