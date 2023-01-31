DJ accidentally fires confetti cannon at her own face

A Brazilian DJ partied her own face off when she fired a confetti cannon at herself during a live show.

The DJ, identified as, Flavia Ribeiro, required treatment after suffering first-degree burns from an accident at her performance in Santa Catarina, Brazil on Saturday.

In a viral video, the DJ’s dangerous mishap happened live on stage and was captured by many concertgoers.

Unaware that it was facing the wrong way, Ribeiro fired a confetti cannon in her own face in front of an energetic crowd before quickly running off stage.

Following the incident, the Brazillian DJ assured her followers that she was recovering well and thanked sociam media users for their wishes and concerns.