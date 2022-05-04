Djokovic cruises to win in Madrid Open on rainy Tuesday

MADRID: No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic had few problems in advancing into the Round of 16 in the Mutua Madrid Open on a rain-affected Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over France’s Gael Monfils.

The win continued Djokovic’s total domination against Monfils, who he has beaten in all 18 of their meetings on the circuit, said Xinhua.

He will now face the winner of the match between Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov.

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev needed two hours and 19 minutes to win a three-set marathon against British wildcard Jack Draper in the round of 32.

Draper got off to a flying start and took the first set 6-2 before Rublev dug deep to win the second set 6-4 and then keep his nerve to take a decisive third set 7-5.

Marin Cilic also needed three sets and just under two hours and a quarter to beat Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in their round of 64 tie.

Roberto Bautista Agut had an easy 6-0, 6-2 victory over Jenson Brooksby of the United States, while Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Alexander Bublik 6-4, 7-5.

Twelfth seed Hubert Hurkacz progressed into the round of 32 after a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7 (11), 6-3 triumph against Bolivian Hugo Dellien.

In the round of 16 of the women’s tournament, Jil Teichmann of Switzerland produced a minor upset with a 6-1, 6-3 win against 16th seed Elena Rybakina.

Twelfth seed Jessica Pegula beat Bianca Andreescu 7-5, 6-1 and Sara Sorribes Tormo kept Spanish hopes alive thanks to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina.

Emma Raducanu’s adventure in Madrid came to an end as the No. 9 seed lost a tough game 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 against popular Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.-Bernama