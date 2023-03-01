Djokovic, Medvedev victorious in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

CANBERRA: Novak Djokovic (pix) and Daniil Medvedev have opened their 2023 seasons with victories at the Adelaide International.

World number five Djokovic extended his singles winning streak in Australia to 30 matches on Tuesday afternoon with a 6-3, 6-2 routine win over France’s Constant Lestienne in the opening round in Adelaide, reported Xinhua.

The highly-anticipated match was Djokovic’s first singles outing on Australian soil since he won his ninth Australian Open title in 2021.

The Serbian did not defend his title in 2022 after being deported from the country.

Following his victory on Tuesday, Djokovic praised the 65th ranked Lestienne for a “very competitive” match.

“I thought the first probably six games were very competitive. I’ve never faced him before today’s match. He’s a counter-puncher. He doesn’t make too many mistakes and he kind of absorbs the pace from his opponent,“ Djokovic said.

“But once I made that break at 3-2 in the first set I felt like I stepped it up one or two levels and played really good tennis the rest of the match.”

Earlier on Tuesday, world number seven Daniil Medvedev saved nine set points against Lorenzo Sonego before an arm injury forced the Italian to retire.

Medvedev, the 2021 and 2022 Australian Open runner-up, was leading 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego withdrew 100 minutes into their scintillating match.

“That’s actually crazy. Probably maybe the first time in my life I’ve saved nine set points,“ the Russian said.

“What a match to start the year. Unfortunate for everybody that it finished early in a way even if we played one hour and 40 minutes but happy to be through.”

It means the Russian could play Djokovic in the semifinals.

The tournament in Adelaide, capital city of South Australia, is one of the top lead-up events for the 2023 Australian Open, which begins on Jan 16.-Bernama