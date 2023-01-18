DMDI wants to empower products by local entrepreneurs

MELAKA: Dunia Melayu Dunia Islam (DMDI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is seeking to empower local products this year through various programmes for the domestic and international markets.

DMDI Economic Bureau chairman Datin Seri Azreen Abu Noh said that currently there are 50 entrepreneurs under the NGO with at least 13 products that have met the requirements and are ready to be marketed abroad.

“The programmes include a product empowerment initiative branded as DMworld that aimed at gathering potential entrepreneurs to be highlighted through the DMDI platform which has members from 23 countries.

“The products will be marketed through the DMmart and DMfresh outlets established by Yayasan DMDI,“ she said.

She told reporters this at the programme to introduce products under DMWorld which was officiated by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at Bukit Beruang here yesterday. -Bernama