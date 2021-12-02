DNeX set to benefit from rising chip demand, oil prices

PETALING JAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd’s (DNeX) growth trajectory is set to benefit from greater demand for semiconductor chips and positive outlook for upstream oil production from higher oil prices post Covid-19.

At its AGM, group managing director Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir pointed out its strategic investments in SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Ping Petroleum Ltd have transformed the group into a formidable industry player in the technology and energy segments.

“Our efforts to improve efficiencies, productivity and overall performance across our core businesses have resulted in a strong turnaround in our financial performance,” he said in a statement.

Syed Zainal stated that the majority of DNeX’s revenue stream is now contributed by global private enterprises as it diversifies its revenue concentration beyond local public sector projects.

“Looking ahead, we are positive of our prospects as we continue to strengthen our competencies and competitiveness across the core business segments we operate in.”

With SilTerra, the transformation efforts are focused on increasing wafer shipment output, optimising capacity mix and leveraging on the current semiconductor shortage to increase average selling prices.

The positive results arising from these initiatives are expected to grow even further as SilTerra embarks on higher margin emerging technologies.

To enhance business sustainability, the group is working towards securing more long-term contracts that provide steady contribution such as the recently clinched US$400 million multi-year contract from Chiphone Technology and the multi-year contract from ILI Technology Corp.

The energy segment will also be positively impacted by the rise in oil prices which are now trading at levels above US$70 (RM296) per barrel.

The managing director stated that there is opportunity to further improve Ping’s production output by rejuvenating existing wells to monetise economically attractive reserves in the Anasuria Cluster and by accelerating development of greenfield portfolio, such as Avalon.

As for the IT segment, he revealed DNeX’s mid-term target is to scale operations and presence beyond borders to cover key markets in Asean.

“With over 30 years of experience in trade facilitation and credible business relationships with the government and government agencies, we will foray into business-to-business and SME segments through new innovative offerings to nurture a thriving trading community in Malaysia and the region.

“With execution of our business plans for FY2022 and beyond, we are making further inroads into turning DNeX into a multinational corporation that is trusted for its world-class services and expertise,” said Syed Zainal.