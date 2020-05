PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have been urged not to be biased against illegal immigrants following four consecutive days of new Covid-19 outbreaks in immigration detention centres across Selangor.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) also called for a more concerted effort in managing the flare-up of cases in immigration detention centres.

“Negative sentiments against detainees must not be amplified and must not be a catalyst for discrimination in saving lives.

“As the virus hits these centres, we need to enhance the active cases detection and isolate and treat those positive cases immediately. Quarantine those close contacts and decontaminate the respective centres,“ he said.

Noor Hisham said the virus knows no boundaries and does not favour any ethnicity or social status.

“Our whole government and whole community approach should work together to fight the virus,” he added.

On May 21, the Health Ministry reported a total of 35 individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Bukit Jalil immigration detention centre.

The next day, another 25 cases were reported in the same centre, bringing the total there to 60.

Then, on May 23, the Semenyih immigration detention centre was reported to have 21 new cases, followed by six new cases detected yesterday at the Sepang immigration detention centre.