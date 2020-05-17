Do not be the reason your children are infected by Covid-19 virus

KUALA LUMPUR: Since the government imposed the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on May 4, many parents have brought their young children out on shopping trips to buy clothes for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

They seem to have thrown caution to the wind, ignoring the silent killer, the Covid-19 virus, that is waiting for them outside their doors, as they risk the lives of their children just to get some new clothes.

When asked, their replies are simplistic - they worry that the clothes bought may not fit their children, and there was no one to look after the little ones at home. Clearly, they have chosen to block their minds to the threat of the virus which can attack anyone, young or old.

Practically every day, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham (pix) repeats his warning that other than the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and children are among those at high-risk to the threat of the virus.

Although to date, there has not been any deaths due to Covid-19 among children aged 12 years and younger, as of yesterday, the Health Ministry has recorded 317 positive cases in that age group.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, of this number, 112 cases, or 35 per cent were reported among children aged four years and below, and 22 cases involved babies aged less than a year.

In this matter, parents are the only line of defence protecting their children from the virus which has so far claimed 113 lives nationwide.

It is crucial that parents are aware of the important role they play not just in practicing the right habits to protect themselves and their children, but also in teaching the young ones how to observe the highest level of hygiene.

As Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said, although the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 does not stop parents from taking their children to the shopping malls during the CMCO, it is nevertheless the responsibility of the family not to expose the little ones to the danger of the virus.

Parents, do not let your desire to see your children in new clothes be the reason for your tears when they have to be sent to hospital after being infected in the “shopping mall cluster’. -Bernama