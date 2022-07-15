Do not exercise factionalism to get followers: Wan Azizah

SHAH ALAM: All Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members, especially the women's wing must not practice exclusivity or exercise factionalism to get followers, said PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail(pix).

The former party president also called on members to exhibit appropriate behaviour, have respect for their friends and opponents and be mindful of the need to treat others with dignity and decency.

“Party members need to be steadfast and consistent in the struggle, coupled with the intention to seek points of understanding, and not be unwilling to cooperate with those, not in their group.

“In a competition, there will be winners and losers. The election is over, this is the time for us to regain our strength and continue to be consistent with our original struggle,“ she said when officiating the Women’s Congress in conjunction with the party’s 16th National Congress here today.

She said the party's election process did not tarnish PKR's name or test the spirit of brotherhood when there were clashes during the campaign and when casting votes, in enlivening democracy.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Pandan called on party members to be wary of people who are deceitful or treacherous and who can destroy the party that had been built for two decades, adding that she was willing to see such people leave.

“I consider our brothers and sisters who remain loyal to the principles and foundation of this party are people who have extraordinary spiritual greatness and are the chosen ones who still uphold the spirit of reform and human dignity,“ she said.

Meanwhile, in her policy speech, Women Wing’s chief Fuziah Salleh, said for women’s empowerment, problem identification should be from the points of view of problems relating to economics, education, access to health, employment opportunities, legal rights and organisational responsibilities.

“Women who are empowered are given and able to make the best decisions for their lives. They are not confined to just accepting decisions made by others,” she said.

She also outlined eight goals of women’s empowerment, namely work-life balance; empowering abused women and empowering women as household heads (KIR), education; decision-making process; health; heirs to the struggle and role in climate change adaptation.

Fuziah also hoped that the new PKR women leaders would continue to translate their efforts to highlight women's voice in the party and politics and that 20 PKR women candidates would be fielded in the general election.-Bernama