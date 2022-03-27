Do not gamble with your life, MMA advises unvaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) urges the unvaccinated, especially senior citizens and those with comorbidities to not gamble with their lives and get vaccinated for maximum protection against Covid-19.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said that while symptoms of Covid-19 with the Omicron variant are mostly mild, it is not always the case, what more if a person's natural immune system is weak.

“There is still the possibility of severe symptoms when infected with the virus, even if they have been vaccinated, what more those who haven’t even received their primary jabs. Many of those who survived severe symptoms were traumatised and would remind to not take Covid-19 lightly,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Koh also reminded senior citizens and those with comorbidities to not delay any further and consult their family doctor if they have any uncertainties.

He said the move by ProtectHealth to provide home vaccination services to the seniors who are unable to travel to vaccination centres is much appreciated but it may be too late for many to avail of this service at such short notice.

“Though such seniors may be in their own homes or care centres, there is still the need to make arrangements for caregivers to be present during the vaccination,” he said.

He further noted that evidence has shown that those vaccinated with two doses of the Sinovac vaccine would require a booster dose to ensure adequate levels of immunity, particularly those who are elderly as well as those with comorbidities.-Bernama