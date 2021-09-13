Do not quickly fall into complacency on efforts to contain Covid-19: Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has reminded all parties not to quickly become complacent and satisfied in the efforts to curb Covid-19 in the country.

The Agong said efforts should continued to contain the spread of the infection especially with the emergence of various new variants.

“The government should continue with efforts to reduce the daily Covid-19 infection cases and achieve herd immunity soon,” said His Majesty at the Opening of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament today.

In taking cognizance of the fact, the King said a whole-of-society effort strategy should be intensified with effective communication narratives.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the country is now on firm track in combating Covid-19 through the formation of the National Recovery Council (MPN) and the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunity Programme as well as financial assistance and economic stimulation packages for the people.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong clearly appreciates the government's continuous efforts in implementing various strategies to deal with the pandemic and its impact on the economic aspect; social and the people’s well-being.

“The percentage of Covid-19 recoveries in the country is high and the majority of the new cases are now in categories one and two.

“In fact, Malaysia is among the countries with the fastest rate of vaccination in the world, the achievement is the result of the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and the public-private cooperation of the Covid-19 Industry immunisation programme,” he said.

His Majesty said through the approach of empowering the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat, the people would be confident to accept and adapt in the scenario with Covid-19 as a permanent endemic and becoming a part of the people’s life.

In this regard, the King urged the people to be aware of the dangers of Covid-19 virus especially the new variants and other possible variants which may emerge in future.

Therefore, he said the people should always look after their health, take precautionary steps and maintain discipline in complying with the standard operating procedure all the time.

“More importantly the people should ensure they are vaccinated,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the government to streamline the policy of entry and issuing of visa for foreigners to control the spread of new variants.

At the same time, the King said the country’s borders should be tightened to curb the entry of illegal immigrants.

His Majesty also expressed his gratitude to the governments of United Kingdom; United States of America; Japan; Saudi Arabia; China and United Arab Emirates for their contributions of Covid-19 vaccine to the country.

“I support Malaysia’s active role and the pragmatic approach taken by the government in the field of diplomacy which has ultimately improved the country’s image and reputation on the international stage, this can be seen through the various vaccine assistance received from other countries,“ he said. -Bernama