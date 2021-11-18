Do not speculate on Dr Chai's death: MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public have been told to refrain from making any speculations over the death of Health Ministry (MOH) senior principal assistant director Dr Chai Koh Meow yesterday until the official result of the post-mortem is out.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah(pix) said Dr Chai had completed his Covid-19 booster dose on Nov 9 2021 and did not report any extraordinary side effects after receiving the vaccination.

He said Dr Chai was also present for duty as usual until Nov 16, 2021.

Dr Noor Hisham said investigation on the cause of death is still going on and MOH is seeking the cooperation of the people to respect the privacy of Dr Chai’s family.

“Condolences to all family members of Dr Chai Koh Meow on his demise on Nov 17 2021,” he said in a statement on Facebook today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the late doctor who was a senior principal assistant director at MOH headquarters, was also well-liked by his colleagues, the local community as well as the traditional and complementary medicine fraternity.-Bernama