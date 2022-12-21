DOA never discussed issuing campsite permit

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Agriculture (DOA) has never discussed the campsite permit with the operator of the Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali, Selangor, which suffered a landslide on Friday (Dec 16) because it is outside the department’s jurisdiction.

Referring to a report published by news portals (Mkini and The Vibes) yesterday that the Father’s Organic Farm could not apply for a camping site licence because such a permit did not exist, citing the DOA as one of the government agencies that informed them of the matter, the DOA said the claim was untrue.

The DOA said its role was only to provide advisory services related to the process and methods to obtain the Malaysian Organic Scheme certification (myOrganic) as well as visits related to the certification process at Father’s Organic Farm.

“The DOA does not have the authority to grant permits, licences or advisory services to any operators that offer campsites,” the department said in a statement today

The DOA said it functions to provide agricultural development services in the production of sufficient, quality and safe food items and enforce acts that maintain the safety, quality and protect the country’s agricultural industry from the threat of pests and diseases and facilitate international trade.

The 2.42 am landslide tragedy on Friday (Dec 16) saw 61 people survive, 26 die and seven more victims are still unaccounted for out of 94 people.-Bernama