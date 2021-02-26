Doctor loses RM72,000 in moneylending scam

MELAKA: Lured by a money lending advertisement on Facebook, a doctor suffered losses amounting to RM72,165.74 after being duped.

Head of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) Melaka Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) Supt E Sundra Rajan said the 30-year-old male victim was believed to have dealt with the suspect via phone calls and agreed to apply for a loan of RM200,000.

He said the doctor who worked at one of the hospitals in the state was then instructed to make payments for stamp duty and so on to enable him to get the loan.

“Trusting the suspect, the victim made seven payment transactions in stages amounting to RM72,165.74 into three different bank accounts given by the suspect.

“Despite the transactions, the suspect still asked for more money from the victim, but the doctor did not proceed and until now has not received the loan as promised,“ he said in a statement here today.

Sundra Rajan said the victim then lodged a report at the Melaka Tengah Police Station, yesterday (Feb 25) and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He said a check on the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule found that the number used by the suspect was involved with nine cases using the same modus operandi.

The police advised the public to apply for loans through licensed financial institutions and to always be vigilant by checking details on the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/ or by downloading the application ‘Check CCID Scammers’ on Google Playstore. — Bernama