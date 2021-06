KLANG: A doctor was punched and a patient was stabbed in two separate cases at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here following a misunderstanding.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said today that in the first case on June 6 at about 5.45pm, a doctor was pushed and punched by a man following the death of the latter’s mother at the hospital.

He said the suspect was angered after a hospital official allegedly failed to update the deceased’s family of her health condition.

“The suspect was upset that his mother was initially treated as a normal patient but she did not show symptoms of suffering from a Covid-19 infection. The case is being investigated for causing hurt,“ Shamsul Amar said.

In another unrelated case on Wednesday, he said a patient at the hospital’s Covid-19 ward was seriously injured after he was stabbed with a knife by a fellow patient.

He said the 37-year-old suspect is believed to be mentally-deranged.

Shamsul Amar said the victim underwent surgery soon after the attack and is in stable condition.

He said the suspect was transferred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital two days after the incident and is being investigated for causing hurt with a weapon.