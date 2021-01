GEORGE TOWN: A doctor at a hospital in Seberang Jaya, near here is being investigated for falsifying documents and using a stamp belonging to her colleagues to make claims for insurance and from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) for others.

Penang Commercial Crime Investigation Department head ACP Mohd Rosni Mohd Lazim (pix) said the investigation against the 37-year-old doctor was conducted following a report lodged by the hospital’s deputy director last Jan 20 on a complaint by a male doctor that his official stamp had been used by other parties to make insurance and Socso claims.

“The doctor who made the complaint said that he had never signed or stamped letters for some individuals who claimed to be involved in accidents to apply for insurance and Socso claims and that the individuals concerned were never treated by him at the hospital, he told reporters here today.

He said the police have seized several documents from the suspect’s house in Kulim, Kedah, to facilitate investigation.

Mohd Rosni said initial investigation also found that apart from using the stamp belonging to the male doctor, the suspect also used a stamp belonging to a female doctor for the same purpose.

He said the suspect was believed to have used the stamp belonging to the female doctor, who was transferred to Sarawak in 2017, since last year for submission of insurance and Socso claims on behalf of other parties.

The suspects is believed to have been paid a certain commission for every insurance and Socso claims that were approved by the applicants concerned, he said, adding that the police have recorded statements from the suspect, as well as the hospital deputy director and the male doctor to facilitate investigation. — Bernama