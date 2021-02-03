DOE opens investigation paper into illegal dumping of chemicals in Kajang

PUTRAJAYA: An investigation paper has been opened under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 into an incident involving the illegal dumping of chemicals at the Sungai Langat reserve area in Taman Seri Reko, Kajang yesterday, says Environment director-general Norlin Jaafar.

She said checks by the Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) at the location yesterday afternoon found that there were 21 barrels containing liquid that smelled like solvents.

“No liquid spills were detected on the ground during the investigation and no liquid was seen flowing on the ground,“ she said in a statement today.

Norlin said the area had been sealed for safety purposes, while samples of the chemical had been sent to the Department of Chemistry for an analysis.

“The DOE is actively searching for the perpetrators responsible for this incident and arrests will be made soon,“ Norlin said.

She also urged members of the public to make pollution-related complaints directly to the DOE’s toll-free line at 1-800-88-2727; or email to aduan_k@doe.gov.my; or via the e-complaints portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my.

Earlier, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) in a statement said that it will conduct further investigations following the discovery of barrels containing scheduled waste that could potentially be a source of river pollution. — Bernama