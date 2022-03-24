DOE: Tonnes of electric, electronic waste collected in 2021

PETALING JAYA: Electronic waste has had a bad reputation for decades. As they are non-biodegradable, used and discarded electrical items end up in oceans and landfills, posing a threat to the environment.

The Department of Environment (DOE) had collected 2,200 tonnes of electric and electronic waste (e-waste) for the first 11 months of last year, according to news portal twentytwo13.my.

That was nearly three times DOE’s estimate for the year, and if improperly managed, it could be more damaging to nature and its ecosystem.

E-waste mainly consists of discarded laptops, electronic gadgets and personal devices. Electronic items by itself do not pollute. The fault lies with people – how they use and dispose of such electronic equipment is the problem.

Environmentalists pointed out that although DOE is to be applauded for its efforts, Malaysia is still far behind in e-waste management.

As Ecoknights vice-president Amlir Ayat recently pointed out, while DOE’s efforts are to be applauded, the rate of electric and electronic waste collection has reportedly increased.

“The awareness and understanding of the public, especially youth, on the environment and the socially negative impact of mismanaged e-waste is still significantly modest. Public exposure on this issue is way more infrequent than some other environmental issues.

“There needs to be more planned and coordinated educational efforts carried out among public agencies and NGO, perhaps led by the DOE. Such efforts may significantly improve the motivation to dispose of e-waste wisely,” he told theSun.

Eco-tourism and Conservation Society Malaysia president Andrew J. Sebastian echoed this sentiment.

“From the consumer’s end, people don’t know what to do with their e-waste. They don’t know what it is. They don’t know computers, batteries and laptops can’t just be dumped in the bin.

“E-waste has to be managed properly and consistently. Apart from the lack of infrastructure, there is also a lack of access to where e-waste can be disposed of. The government needs to do more outreach programmes on this,” he said.

However, advocate Mohd Rashdan Abd Rashid pointed out that at the grassroots level, a local council and low-cost flats (PPR) in Kuala Lumpur are in a joint initiative to allow residents to exchange e-waste for basic necessities or deductions in rental payments. This started in January.

“It is a practical move to encourage the public to practise recycling besides conserving the environment,” Mohd Rashdan, president of Malaysia Sustainable Nature said.

He said the initiative, which uses the concept of the barter system, allows residents in PPR to bring their recyclables to a kiosk to earn reward points or “green coins”.

The reward points can be accumulated and redeemed for daily goods or rental rebates.

“We can use the ‘communicate, educate and create public awareness’ principle that is in line with the government’s agenda to push for proper e-waste disposal.

“But we don’t have enough enablers. We have sufficient collectors for e-waste, but we need campaigners to educate the public,“ said Mohd Rashdan.

He believes advocates and campaigners can start at schools as there are more than 10,000 of them nationwide.