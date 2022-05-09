DOE yet to identify source of white foam in Skudai River

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) will continue with investigations to identify the source of lumpy, white foam seen in the Skudai River yesterday.

State Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar said investigations would focus on industries operating along the riverbanks, those with the potential to cause pollution.

He said a complaint regarding white foam patches detected in the river near the Jalan Impian bridge in Taman Impian Emas was received yesterday, and a one-minute video showing the foamy river also went viral on social media.

“Following the complaint that the river was foaming white, I went down to the location with DOE enforcement today at about 9 am to conduct an investigation.

“(However) no more white bubbles were detected at the location of the complaint,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said a sampling of river water at the nearby Sultan Ismail water treatment plant, however, found the water quality to be normal, with a Dissolved Oxygen (DO) rate of 4.95 and a pH of 7.

Raven Kumar explained that the foam contamination that occurred did not affect the operation of the treatment plant.-Bernama