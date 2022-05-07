Domestic cooking gas price hike in India amid rising rising inflation

NEW DELHI: The price of domestic cooking gas, or Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), hiked by Rs50 (about US$0.65) on Saturday, amid the overall rising inflationary trend in the country.

Now, one domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kilogrammes will cost around Rs1,000 in Delhi, reported Xinhua.

According to media reports, the domestic LPG cylinder's price has risen by Rs200 over the past year.

Currently the rate of inflation is hovering around 7 per cent in India.

Hinting at inflation rising in the coming months, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chief Shaktikanta Das said in a statement, “Looking ahead, food inflation pressures are likely to continue. The sharp acceleration in headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation in March 2022 to 7 per cent was propelled, in particular, by food inflation due to the impact of adverse spillovers from unprecedented high global food prices.” -Bernama