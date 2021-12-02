Domestic tourism receives good response from locals

GEORGE TOWN: Domestic tourism is seen as a priority for Malaysians to travel at this time, in fact, it received a good response, especially in some locations that are the focus of tourists after interstate travel is allowed in October.

Senior Tourism Malaysia's Domestic Promotion Division director, Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof said the time is right now for all parties to join forces to promote and introduce new tourism products so that Malaysians have more choice to choose from when going for holidays in the country.

“The demand for domestic tourism is higher now after interstate travel is allowed. In fact, we have also improved on our domestic tourism promotions in a move to revitalize the economy but all parties especially the public must always be aware of the need to adhere to the standard operating procedure and the latest directives from the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN)

Iskandar Mirza was met after launching the 'My Destination Sabah and Labuan to Penang’ programme to stimulate the domestic sector tourism in Sabah, Labuan and Penang.

Iskandar Mirza said tourism packages offered by Tourism Malaysia such as packages for civil servants and government retirees were also available.

He said the response was encouraging and registered sales totaling more RM500,000 as of November this year.-Bernama