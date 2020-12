GEORGE TOWN: Penang has reported an increase in domestic tourists after the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was lifted in most parts of the state on Dec 6.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE) Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said hotel occupancy rate in the state had seen some growth in the past two weeks.

“The hotel occupancy rate in the Penang beach area was recorded at 82%, followed by 51% for hotels in the city.

“For Penang mainland, the hotel occupancy rate was recorded at 62%,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the data was provided by the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) vice-president Khoo Boo Lim.

The press conference was on the launch of the “Experience It All in Penang, Responsibly” tourism campaign, which aims to promote Penang’s tourism businesses and encourage the practice of responsible tourism among locals and domestic tourists.

Also present at the press conference were Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (ATAP) president Ch’ng Huck Teng, Penang Tourist Guides Association (PTGA) president Chin Poh Chin and Penang Global Tourism chief executive officer Ooi Chok Yan.

Meanwhile, Ch’ng said a lot more traffic could now be seen in Penang, especially on weekends.

He said that tourist attractions in Penang such as The Habitat and Entopia have begun to see around 100 visitors walking in.

“Although it is a slow start, it is still a welcoming sign to see that the tourist attractions are attracting visitors now, but we also urge everyone to be responsible and follow the necessary standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said.

He hoped that the country’s borders could be opened when the Covid-19 pandemic was more manageable in the future so that foreign tourists could also fill the tourist attractions in the state.

Chin said business had also picked up for the newer hotels in Penang after the lifting of the CMCO.

“When I contacted some of our (hotel) clients and asked them about their business, they replied that it is fully booked, which was really surprising to me,” she said.

She also said Penang tour guides would undergo training to adapt to the new norm amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The PTGA would also be working closely with tourist associations from other countries to better understand their current situation as well,” she added. — Bernama