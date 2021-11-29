Domestic violence cases continue to rise in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: The number of domestic violence cases in Selangor shows an increase this year with 1,519 cases reported from January until October compared to 1,349 cases recorded last year.

State Public Health, Unity, and Women and Family Development Committee chairman, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said that 951 cases were recorded in 2018 and 1,159 in 2019.

“Following the increase in cases, the state government has taken some initiatives including creating the SELamat hotline for the public to complain on the domestic violence cases happening, particularly in Selangor.

“This has been operating since Nov 1 and until Nov 24, the SELamat line received 14 calls with seven of these involving psychological, physical and economic abuse,” she said to a question from Juwairiya Zulkifli (PH-Bukit Melawati) on the issue at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today.

“All the calls received were non-emergency ones as the reason to call the line was to obtain counselling to help them manage their emotions,” she added.

Dr Siti Mariah said the SELamat line gave the callers, the choice of obtaining face-to-face or online counselling or further intervention from non-governmental organisations and the Sahabat line’s qualified counsellors under the Counselling Centre, Office of the Selangor State Secretary.

The 24-hour SELamat phone line at 03-64195027 is under the supervision of Wanita Berdaya Selangor (WBS), which shares information on this line on its Facebook and Instagram, Pusat Wanita Berdaya (PWB) in Selangor’s 56 state constituencies and partner offices to spread awareness and advocacy on the issue of domestic violence.-Bernama