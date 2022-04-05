Dominant Milan held by Bologna in Serie A

ROME: AC Milan saw their advantage in the Serie A table shrink to one point after a goalless draw against Bologna on Monday, reported Xinhua.

The Rossoneri needed a win to consolidate their lead at the top, after Napoli and Inter Milan’s victories on Sunday.

Milan put on a strong offensive show from the very beginning, managing 33 attempts, but goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski’s outstanding performance allowed Bologna to steal a draw, leaving things all square at San Siro.

Milan still rank first with 67 points, but are only one point ahead of Napoli, while Inter Milan are third on 63 points with a game in hand.

Also on Monday, Giovanni Simeone’s early strike gave Hellas Verona a 1-0 victory over Genoa.-Bernama