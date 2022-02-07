Dominant Opto to add RM1.3b investment in Malacca

MALACCA: Dominant Opto Technologies Sdn Bhd, an automotive light-emitting diodes (LED) manufacturer, will make an additional RM1.3 billion investment this year in Malacca.

The state’s Industry, Investment and Entrepreneur Development executive councillors (exco) Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the investment by the local company operating in Batu Berendam could further expand the vehicle lights manufacturing industry for the world’s leading car manufacturers.

”It is also to increase productivity. The construction of a new 10-storey building in the area and so on will increase employment opportunities for the people in the state.

“We hope this company will pioneer LED manufacturing technology and continue to compete with the world’s leading manufacturers by starting in Malacca,” he told reporters after a working visit to the factory yesterday.

Rauf said the state government is also proud of the Malaccan-owned company’s achievement, which had been operating there for three decades and succeeded to place itself in fourth place of the world’s LED technology supplier after Germany, Japan and the United States.

He said the company also received the contract as a supplier to BMW luxury car for the X Series, which used LED technology produced by the company.

Meanwhile, Dominant Opto Technologies CEO Tay Kheng Chiong said the company has about 120 researchers, who conducted research and development (R&D), covering the design and modification process to produce more sophisticated and higher output machines.

“The move is also to strengthen product manufacturing and compete with other companies globally,” he said.

He added that currently, the company has 2,126 local workers and 404 foreign workers besides targeting a 20% increase in revenue in the sector annually. – Bernama