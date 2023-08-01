Dominic optimistic will get his first goal for Harimau Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Although his goal was disallowed, defender Dominic Tan was still satisfied after successfully helping Malaysia overcome Thailand 1-0 in the first semi-final match of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2022 here last night.

The Sabah FC player described his disappointment as “erased” when the team, especially the defence, managed to prevent the War Elephants, who are also the defending champions, from scoring a goal in the intense action at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Ahead of the return leg match in Bangkok next Tuesday, he is not giving up on finding his first goal on the international stage, hoping the team could defend the 1-0 advantage to confirm progress to the final.

“I am satisfied because we got a clean sheet, it should be 2-0 but this is football, we will bring this momentum to Thailand.

“Actually it’ was good to get my first goal for Malaysia but it was not to be, I will keep trying but what is important is that we won with a clean sheet,” the 25-year-old said when met after the match.

In the thrilling clash, Malaysia had to work hard to protect their slim 1-0 lead after the solitary goal was scored by nippy winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim in the 11th minute.

Commenting on his header in the 55th minute which referee Kim Dae Yong of South Korea disallowed because he claimed that there had been a foul by him in the penalty box, Dominic denied that he was rough in the scramble for the ball in the air.

Meanwhile, another defender, Sharul Nazeem Zulpakar, feels that the national team cannot just play defensively when visiting Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani province in the culmination of the fight for a slot to the final.

According to the young Selangor FC player, playing defensively is more tiring, especially for the defence like what they faced yesterday.

“For me we cannot be defending for 90 minutes there (in Bangkok), we also need to attack, so whatever our coach plans will be executed on the pitch,“ he said.

Malaysia, who were the champions in the 2010 edition, are scheduled to leave for Bangkok today.-Bernama