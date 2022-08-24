Domino’s Pizza Malaysia to join largest international Domino’s group

PETALING JAYA: Domino’s Pizza Malaysia is set to become part of the largest Domino’s network outside of the United States of America (USA) via a proposed acquisition by Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd (DPE), an Australian-based group which operates more than 3,400 Domino’s stores in 10 markets around the world.

DPE entered into a binding agreement with Mikenwill (M) Sdn Bhd, which owns 100% of Dommal Food Services Sdn Bhd, the master franchise holder in Malaysia; Impress Foods Pte Ltd which owns 100% Domino’s Pizza Singapore and 65% of Domino’s Pizza Cambodia; as well as with minority shareholders in Cambodia for the remaining 35% stake.

This will see DPE acquiring 100% of the Domino’s Pizza businesses in Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia, comprising 287 corporate stores as well as franchise rights across these markets. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Domino’s Pizza Malaysia group CEO for Singapore and Cambodia Ba U Shan-Ting said in tandem with this, it aims to expand the number of stores to more than 600 over the long term, setting it to becoming the largest pizza chain in the three countries.

Domino’s Pizza Malaysia CEO Shamsul Amree said the acquisition will give access to new technology and operational innovations that will propel its services to new heights.

“Leveraging on our in-depth understanding of our local market segment and driven by our commitment to our customers, we aim to elevate an enhanced end-to-end experience with new global capabilities including marketing and menu innovation,” Shamsul said in a statement today.

DPE group CEO & managing director Don Meij said the future of its business is in delivery.

“We are optimistic on the prospects and potential of the Malaysian market and we intend to work closely with the Malaysian team to develop new ways of safely reducing delivery times,” Meij said.

He added that it is also looks forward to welcoming more than 3,000 team members into the family as it present new employment opportunities with the upcoming expansion plans.

The latest DPE acquisition of Domino’s in Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia is in line with its ongoing expansion plans particularly in Asia.