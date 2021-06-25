Don't allow another party to take over LTSAAS, says Malaysia Airports chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should withdraw any intention to privatise and carve out the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang (LTSAAS) from Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network and allow it to be taken over by another party, said MAHB chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir(pix).

“Once again, I have put forth my views and stance to the powers that be on the matter of the LTSAAS,“ he said in a statement today.

Zambry reiterated that the LTSAAS Regeneration plan that has been submitted by MAHB is part of the larger framework by the government for the future of the national aviation and aerospace industries, in particular the National Airport Strategic Plan (NASP) and the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030.

“This is my third statement objecting to the sale of LTSAAS. As such, there should not be any insinuation made by any party that I am not aligned or supportive of Malaysia Airports and its workers unions from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah & Labuan and Sarawak (KESMA, KEPEMAB and KEPMAS) in the effort to save LTSAAS and the company’s wellbeing as a whole.

“I respect the opinions stated by KESMA, KEPEMAB and KEPMAS as they represent the voice of Malaysia Airports employees,“ added Zambry.

MAHB's strategic and comprehensive plan for the redevelopment of LTSAAS aims to expand the airport’s ecosystem exponentially, multiplying global and local controllers to over 100 to create and support a skilled workforce of 19,000 people.

Its latest collaboration with Teknopark Istanbul, announced Wednesday, targets to bring innovation and technology leadership to the Subang Aerotech Park.

The move is part of the airport operator’s plan in fulfilling LTSAAS's aspiration to be an aerospace and business aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific. -Bernama