Don't be deceived by fake dental braces by uncertified dentists

JEMPOL: The public is advised not to be deceived by uncertified dentists offering fake dental braces just because of fashion, and these (braces) being easy to find and quick to fix.

Negeri Sembilan Health Department's dental practice and development unit senior assistant director, Dr Rosnah Atan said whoever did so, faced the risk of permanent tooth loss.

“Usually, fake dentists will claim that the braces can be easier and faster to fix by them, which is why people are easily deceived.”

She said this as a guest speaker at the ‘Bogus Practitioners of Denture and Braces Installation’ talk programme, organised by the Ministry of Health (MOH), in conjunction with the Negeri Sembilan Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM Tour) at Dataran Seri Jempol, here, today.

She also said that these were mostly done at unregistered premises such as private residences and customers’ homes.

Meanwhile, Tampin Dental Clinic orthodontic specialist, Dr Cheok Chieh How said the public should have their braces fitted at a registered dental clinic only.

He said the equipment used to fix fake dental braces by illegal dental practitioners were usually not disinfected, hence, could lead to worse dental health problems.

“In addition, dentists need to make a thorough diagnosis before fixing the appropriate braces,“ he added.-Bernama