Don’t be easily influenced by anti-vaxxers - Johor Sultan

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix) has reminded the public not to be easily influenced by the anti-vaccine group and, instead, understand the importance of vaccination which is aimed at preventing Covid-19 from being a threat to public health.

His Royal Highness explained that Islam itself teaches Muslims to always maintain personal safety through all preventive measures from any harm, especially disease outbreaks.

“Prevention is better than cure. Don’t listen to nonsensical stories that are spread by these anti-vaxxers. Get vaccinated for your personal safety and for achieving herd immunity so that the spread of Covid-19 can be curbed,” the Sultan said in a message uploaded on to his official Facebook page.

Sultan Ibrahim also said that those who reject, without a valid reason, the vaccines provided by the government, and which have also been decreed as halal by the Fatwa Committee, would only expose themselves to this very dangerous virus.

“Islam does not allow its followers to fully surrender to fate without making any efforts to avoid it. As for those who have been vaccinated, don’t become complacent in complying with the SOP.

“This vaccine issue should not be politicised either. The government is continuously making an effort as well as taking various effective approaches to increase the number of registrants for vaccination,” Sultan Ibrahim said. — Bernama