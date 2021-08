ISKANDAR PUTERI: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar(pix) today reminded members of the Johor State Assembly to not raise irrelevant motions, but to use the State Assembly sitting to discuss and draw up action plans to help the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sultan said all the 56 members of the august House should not use the session to quarrel, but to give importance to the plight of the people, especially those who lost their job and fighting for their lives due to Covid-19.

“You all should not be selfish. This is not the time to quarrel, but this is the time to unite and work together. Don’t ask others what have been done to help the people, but look yourselves in the mirror.

“I would also like to remind that this (august) House is a place to discuss and make decisions for the interest of the people and the state. Do not insult this House of mine with bad behaviour.

“This is an august House, not a cage for monkeys. Remember my advice Mr. Speaker. Do your job well,“ said the Sultan when opening the fourth session of the Johor State Assembly sitting at the Sultan Ismail Building here today.

Sultan Ibrahim said he would not entertain any political gimmick by assemblymen to an extent that it undermine the state and the government.

“If there is a situation that brings down my government, then I will not hesitate to dissolve the Johor State Assembly. I don't think there is a need for elected representatives if they only think about their position, not the people’s interest,” said His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim said when the Covid-19 situation is under control, he would leave to the people to elect their new representatives.

“And this time, choose the right leader, one who is honest and sincere to serve the people,“ added His Majesty.

The State Assembly sitting was then adjourned to Sunday. -Bernama