Don't be stubborn, Hamzah warns Rohingyas

HULU LANGAT: Rohingya nationals who are United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders have been reminded not to be stubborn in whatever they do and understand their situation is that of a refugee.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin(pix) said the government sympathised with the situation faced by the group but any actions that caused problems to the country would be dealt with.

He said they held UNHCR cards and should not view Malaysia as a ‘cemetery’ country.

“We only help on humanitarian grounds but don’t become big-headed as I do not like anyone to think they are above our laws.

“We do not want any other problems to arise, like the incident at a traffic light in Kuala Lumpur where members of the public were insulted and this shouldn’t be happening in our country,” he told reporters during the MEKAR Prihatin post-flood programme in Taman Sri Nanding near here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the action of Rohingya children found begging and acting aggressively towards motorists around Cheras as had gone viral on social media recently.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said his ministry would hold talks with all airline companies regarding the entry of foreign travellers infected with the Omicron variant, besides not having any Covid-19 vaccination record.

“It happens where before any individual receives a clearance pass from the airline company, all details regarding their vaccination record must be presented and checked properly while the Immigration Department will then receive it before granting clearance for travelling.

“However, if the clearance pass had been submitted to the Immigration without knowing if they have been fully vaccinated or not, are we going to withdraw it and not allow them to board the flight because how are they going to claim compensation?,” he said.

In the meantime, Hamzah said his ministry had taken note of the police report lodged against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chairman Tan Sri Azam Baki today.

“We just received the report but we will investigate according to certain acts,” he said.

On Wednesday, Azam denied allegations that he had control over many companies, including conglomerates, describing it as a malicious allegation.

Azam was also reported to have said that it was all a big lie to create a negative perception against him.-Bernama