Don’t believe fake news about Covid-19 vaccines : senior citizens

KANGAR: Senior citizens who successfully completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme yesterday urged the public to stop worrying about getting vaccinated.

Nearly 1,000 senior citizens who received the vaccine at the Dewan 2020 vaccination centre (PPV) expressed their gratitude for not being easily swayed by the spread of fake news on social media claiming that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine shot causing complications to the recipients.

The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM)’s Quick Response Team’s statement described the claims as untrue and advised the public not to disseminate such information which could cause confusion and anxiety among the community.

Meanwhile, one of the vaccine recipients, Shukor Shamsuddin, 74, from Taman Guru Jaya, hoped that the public would not be affected by the negative claims as the vaccine administered was safe.

“I wonder why there are still those, especially educated people, who are still afraid to get vaccinated. In fact, there are still many who have yet to register,” told Bernama yesterday.

Shukor, former director of the Perlis Social Welfare Department, said he did not feel sick during or after receiving the second or first dose of the vaccine.

Another recipient, former Perlis footballer, Salim Muhamad, 72, appealed to those affected by the negative claims to immediately register for vaccination as it would not only save themselves but also helps others to form group or herd immunity.

“Those who are afraid of getting vaccinated are lying to themselves as we all know that we need to put efforts when facing a disaster or disease,” he said.

Former lorry driver, Suban@Ani Hassan, 73, from Nesam, Bintong said he wondered why many urban residents and educated people were afraid to get inoculated, while he and many friends who were lorry drivers and farmers were responding positively to the government’s call to get vaccinated.

“For us villagers, in our minds, if we don’t get the vaccine shot then we will be more susceptible to COVID-19 virus. If we contract the virus, it will not only threaten our own lives but also the lives of our family members, neighbours and the general public,” he said.-BERNAMA