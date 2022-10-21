Don't boycott, come out to vote, Ku Li tells first time voters

GUA MUSANG: Veteran politician Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (pix) has called on 18-year-old voters who will go to the polls for the first time in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) to come out in droves to fulfil their responsibilities.

Incumbent Gua Musang member of parliament who is better known as Ku Li said young voters can choose the government that they think is the best through elections.

He said he hoped young voters would take the opportunity to go to the polls in droves to change or revamp the government.

“If we want to choose those who we believe can provide good governance then I hope we don’t boycott or ignore this opportunity,“ he said in a statement uploaded on his Facebook today.

Tengku Razaleigh also encouraged youths to freely choose candidates that they think are worthy to honour the trust given to them.

“...if we don’t like someone, we don’t have to vote for him. Choose other candidates but do not waste the opportunity that has been given to us,“ he added.

The Election Commission has set polling day on Nov 19, nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama