Don’t bring children to Ramadan bazaars, parents told

BAGAN SERAI: Parents are advised not to bring their children to Ramadan bazaars to protect them from being exposed to Covid-19 infection.

Deputy Heatlh Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said although the country has entered the transition to endemic phase, it was not advisable for children especially those who were unvaccinated to go to crowded places.

“On the first day of Ramadan, we can see that many people visiting Ramadan bazaars in Bagai Serai by bringing along their children, especially the young ones.

“It is advisable not to bring children to such places as we do not want to observe Ramadan in a sombre mood or at hospitals,” he told reporters after distributing dates at the Bagan Serai Ramadan Bazaar, here, yesterday.

He said according to the latest data, only 38 per cent of the child population in the country have been vaccinated against Covid-19 while for adolescents, 91.7 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination.

“This shows that the vaccination rate among children is still low and we hope parents will bring their children to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

In another development, Dr. Noor Azmi said the decision to shorten the quarantine period for healthcare workers infected by Covid-19 was made based on scientific as well as advice by experts to overcome the manpower shortage at hospitals.

“The quarantine period is shortened to prevent disruption of hospital operations.

“Those (healthcare workers) who have been fully vaccinated as well as received a booster dose and asymptomatic will undergo assessment to ensure that they are safe to return to work,” he said.

Recently, the Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC) has urged the Health Ministry to review its decision to shorten the quarantine period for health workers.-Bernama