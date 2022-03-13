Don't complacent, BN must strategise for GE victory: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) must not become complacent after winning the Johor state election, and needs to consider its strategy and steps to achieve victory in the upcoming general election.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) said the biggest challenge is to manage winning because a victory does not guarantee another win in the future.

“The state election is one battle. It does not mean we are winning the war.

“Moving forward, we need to be effective and cautious. Those who lost will not stay defeated, but will strategise while the winners might become complacent or proud,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Johor state election witnessed BN winning with a two-thirds majority, grabbing 40 out of 56 state seats contested.

On the low voter turnout below 60 per cent, Annuar said it showed that at least 20 per cent of voters chose to keep quiet and observe the state election this time around.

“We need to figure out who they are and who they will vote in the general election,” he said, as he expressed his thanks to Johor voters who led BN to victory.

“Thank you Johor. Thank you to everyone who helped. To quote a political analyst, BN’s advantage is its ability to present a united front. It’s true, united we stand,” he said.-Bernama