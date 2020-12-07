Don’t host any gatherings, public warned

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been warned against planning for events involving gatherings until the country records a lower number of new positive Covid-19 cases, even though inter-state and inter-district travel are allowed starting today.

Public Health Malaysia, in a posting on its Facebook account today, reminded members of the public to avoid hosting six types of events involving gatherings.

“Do not host ‘kenduri-kendara’ (feasts), avoid family gatherings, there is no need for social gatherings, avoid reunions, birthday parties and ‘tahlil’ event. Stop planning for any gathering,” read the posting.

It also suggested that siblings should take turns returning to their hometowns and to postpone trips if they feel unwell.

“If you have been in contact with a positive case, consider not to return to hometown for two weeks,” it said.

The government, beginning today, has allowed inter-state and inter-district travel nationwide without obtaining a police permit, except for areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Effective today, all vehicles are also allowed to carry passengers according to the seating capacity and the police will no longer carry out roadblocks, but focus will be on compliance with the SOPs (standard operating procedures).

As at today, the country recorded four figures new positive Covid-19 cases at 1,600, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases to 74,294.

The last time the country recorded three digits for new positive cases of Covid-19 was on Dec 2. — Bernama