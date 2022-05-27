Don’t let bureaucracy sabotage Sabah’s development programmes: Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Too much bureaucracy with various conditions set by government departments and agencies in implementing development projects will only stunt the economic development of Sabah, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin(pix).

Bung Moktar who is also the state Works Minister said it would indirectly cause development projects to be delayed and eventually result in Sabah being left behind compared with other states.

In this regard, Bung Moktar urged all departments, agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) in the state to practise efficient new approaches, ideas and methods to facilitate and speed up development projects.

“When we delay development projects, all sorts of bureaucracies and conditions are imposed. Of course, this will impede Sabah’s socio-economic development. Indirectly, to me, we are sabotaging our (Sabah) economic development, (but) at the same time we blame other people for not helping develop our state.

“So, we must change because if we don’t, change will not happen,” he told reporters after launching the construction of the Sabah Ports Authority (LPPS) headquarters and The Cove commercial centre here today.

Bung Moktar also witnessed the signing of a letter of confirmation and the exchange of joint venture agreements between LPPS and Deevin Development Sdn Bhd.

LPPS was represented by its Deputy Chairman Aminah Johan and Board of Directors member Dr Ramli Amir, while Deevin Development was represented by both directors of the company - Datuk Chee Chi Vun and Datuk Simon Chee Chi Nyen.

Bung Moktar said the new building which would be built on a 2.58 hectare land near Tanjung Lipat here, will be a game-changer and Sabah’s new landmark that would have a major impact on the state’s economy including providing job opportunities to locals.

“Such development projects need to be continued to ensure that Sabah can also develop economically after the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The RM1 billion development project is expected to begin this year involving two phases of construction, the first phase includes LPPS office space and shopping malls; while the second phase includes hotels and condominiums, with each phase expected to be completed within four and eight years, respectively.-Bernama