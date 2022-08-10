Don’t let jobs portals go to waste, Hajiji tells job hunters

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) today urged job seekers, especially youths, to register and take full advantage of the Sabah Jobs Portal.

He said the job portal developed by the state government was the best platform for job seekers to look for employment in the state and for employers in Sabah to advertise job vacancies.

According to him, a total of 5,491 job seekers and 233 employers offering 365 job vacancies have registered with the Sabah Jobs Portal, as of Sept 27.

In addition to the Sabah Jobs portal, there are other job portals, such as MYFutureJobs, for youths to register for jobs, he said when opening the Sabah Maju Jaya Perdana Career Carnival 2022 here today.

The career carnival, organised by the Sabah Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Department (JPSM) and the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), involved the participation of over 20 employers from various sectors offering more than 1,500 job opportunities.

On the unemployment rate in Sabah, Hajiji said that as of May 2022, it was 9.1 percent.

The career carnival was one of the ongoing commitments by the Sabah government to overcome unemployment in the state, he said, adding that 1,282 individuals had found employment through the six series of career carnivals organised this year.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said a database should be developed by intensifying the implementation of job seeker profiling outreach programmes to bridge the gap between the supply and demand for jobs.-Bernama