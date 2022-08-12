Don't make public statements without prior approval, Malacca civil servants reminded

MALACCA: Public officers in Malacca, especially heads of department are prohibited from making public statements orally or in writing, on issues related to any government’s decision, policy and plan without prior approval from the state secretary (SUK).

Malacca SUK Datuk Zaidi Johari said application for approval to issue any public statement can be made over the phone.

“There is no need to submit a letter (to get the approval).

“For example, information related to the arrest of individuals for committing khalwat (close proximity), we will refer the matter to the Malacca Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) director...if JAIM says it’s okay to issue a media statement on it, then we will allow it,” he said.

He said this to reporters when met after the state government monthly assembly and the launch of the 2022 Warriors’ Day Fund at Seri Negeri here today.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, in his speech during the assembly said that the ban was in line with the circular issued by the Public Service Department (JPA), namely Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) 1993 regulations which are still in effect.

He said the prohibition also includes civil servants must refrain from making public statements that could tarnish the government’s image or comments about the weaknesses of any government policy, plan or decision.

Sulaiman said the ban was aimed at upholding the principles of neutrality and impartiality in public service.

“I would like to remind all civil servants in Malacca to always maintain their integrity and use social media applications such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram prudently.

“Department heads must remind their subordinates to always comply with the rules and regulations that have been set,” he said.

Sulaiman’s speech text was read out by State Works, Transport, Public Facilities, Infrastructure and Flood Management Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman.-Bernama