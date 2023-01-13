Don’t overreact to tourists arriving from China: Tiong

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has advised Malaysians not to overreact to tourists arriving from China following the surge of Covid-19 infections in that country.

He said the government was always aware of the current Covid-19 situation in the country, and for the time being, there was still no need to impose restrictions, improve standard operating procedures (SOP), or special controls on tourists from China.

“I’m asking the people not to overreact...I think it is unfair to impose special controls on Chinese tourists. (Based on data) A total of 10.9 million of Covid-19 cases have been reported in China and if we look at the United States, it has reached 99 million (cases).

“So, if we want to take action (on tourists) it should be against (tourists arriving from) the US. The (US’) death rate has also reached 1.08 million cases but in China, it is only at 36,000. However, the government is monitoring (the situation),” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending a Chinese New Year lighting-up ceremony in Petaling Street, here yesterday.

Tiong also urged Malaysians to continue to prioritise their health in addition to maintaining SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially when the country’s tourism sector has now resumed operations in full swing.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry would use both digital and conventional marketing approaches to promote the country’s tourism sector. -Bernama