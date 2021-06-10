Don't politicise Covid-19 aid: Saarani

TANJUNG MALIM: Anyone can come forward to extend Covid-19 aid to the needy, without having their assistance being politicised said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad(pix).

He said any political party or non-government organisation could give Covid-19 assistance as long as they can afford to do so in order to lighten the burden of the groups impacted by the pandemic.

“Anybody who wants to give contributions is allowed and is not tied in any way,” he said after visiting the Politeknik Sultan Azlan Shah (PSAS) which was placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from yesterday until June 22.

He said priority for the channelling of EMCO aid in three areas, namely, Kampung Dato Ahmad Said, Kampung Sungai Tapah and Kampung Jelapang Baru in Ipoh, were for the poor.

On reports of Covid-19 infection among the homeless at the Homeless Transit Centre (PPG), Red Crescent Association Building, which started operations since early this month, Saarani said only one individual tested positive Covid-19.

“We have sent all the 46 inmates to the Hulu Kinta Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC).

“This centre was sanitised because there was one infection case. We sent all although only one was positive because they are all regarded as close contacts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saarani said Perak has the highest number of those who have received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, namely, 104,742 people after Selangor (145,973 people). -Bernama