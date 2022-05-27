Don’t sell land for quick gains, RPT land recipients told

GERIK: The state government has advised residents in three villages here not to sell the land given to them by the government if anyone offers to buy it at a high price.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix) said the three villages involved were the Air Panas Tambahan Structured Village Scheme (RPT), Air Panas Special Youth Land Scheme (RBK) and Kampung Air Jada Local Community Development Programme (PPMS).

“The land given can be used for farming that can generate income in the long run and we should not be making a hasty decision even if someone offers RM50,000 or more for a lot of land.

“Don’t be tempted by the offer, the important thing is to appreciate the value of the property. If we sell, the money will be spent in a flash, if we cultivate we can reap the rewards for a long period,“ he told a press conference after handing over the land titles at the Air Panas RPT Hall here today.

The granting of title deeds involved over 100 recipients covering an area of 8.8 acres in Air Panas Tambahan RPT, Air Panas RBK and Air Jada PPMS.

Saarani added that the delay in handing over the land titles was due to several factors including the land involved were owned by other people, land size measurements and time constraints of the parties involved.-Bernama