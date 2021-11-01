Don't take corruption in public sector lightly: Abang Jo

KUCHING: The fight against corruption especially in the public sector should not be taken lightly, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix).

He said the government sector is often perceived as one of the sectors very susceptible to corruption in the economy of any country, particularly in developing countries.

“Corruption in the public sector is a disease that would destroy the economy of a country if not checked.

“It causes leakage to public funds, drives away foreign investment, reduces the economic return on investments, and not to mention, its adverse impact on public safety and health,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Integrity Day 2021 here today.

The text of his speech was read out by state Assistant Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

Abang Johari said realising the impact of corruption on the economy and government delivery system, the state government have introduced several measures to ensure that its administration is efficient, clean and transparent.

“The training of officers under Certified Integrity Officers programme and their placement in relevant departments and agencies is an example of our initiative towards ensuring a clean administration.

“There are other measures currently being implemented by the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Union) in order to enhance the check and balance mechanisms at all levels of government,” he added.-Bernama