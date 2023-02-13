Don’t take UAE for granted in BAMTC opener: Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles ace Aaron Chia has warned his teammates to be on their toes in their opening 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship (BAMTC) clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow.

He said although, on paper, Malaysia should have no problems overcoming the UAE in their Group B opener at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, it does not mean they can take the hosts for granted.

Having checked out the courts, he reminded his teammates to ensure they get off to a winning start ahead of their other matches against Kazakhstan on Wednesday (Feb 15) and India on Thursday (Feb 16).

“This is the first time we have tested the courts... a little slippery so must be cautious. Although we are stronger on paper, we must continue to work hard and give our best,” he said in a video clip shared by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

Meanwhile, young national woman singles shuttler Wong Ling Ching, who is thrilled to bits as she gets ready to make her debut at the championship, also promised to give it her best shot.

“I am happy and excited to be playing in this massive competition. Thank you, BAM for giving me this opportunity. The courts look to be in good condition, just that I feel that the shuttle is a little slow,” said the 20-year-old.

Malaysia have never gone past the quarter-finals, having crashed out in the last eight in the first edition in 2017 in Hanoi, Vietnam and the 2019 edition in Hong Kong. The 2021 edition in Wuhan, China was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only the top two teams from the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals while the four best teams will win automatic spots in the Sudirman Cup.

This edition of the BAMTC will be held from tomorrow until Sunday (Feb 19). -Bernama