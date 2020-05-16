Don’t travel interstate without permission, obey SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public have been reminded not to embark on interstate travel without permission because it is punishable under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Currently, roadblocks have been set up at toll plazas throughout the country to prevent interstate travel and the public is expected to fully cooperate in compliance with the directives and standard operating procedures (SOP) set under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had established 144 roadblocks along interstate roads nationwide and arrested 44 individuals for violating the SOP.

Surely, many have been longing for the loved ones in their hometowns since the implementation of the first phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18, and the feeling is compounded with the Aidilfitri celebration which is just around the corner.

However, it is worth reminding ourselves that any attempt to travel interstate will not only put ourselves at risk of being caught by the authorities, but also put our loved ones at risk of contracting the virus.

Recently, the government has allowed spouses living in different states to meet up on humanitarian grounds, however, it does not apply on those who are still single.

Even though we can’t be with our loved ones physically, be thankful that there are technologies like social sites and video calling applications to use as a way to cope with the longing and missing family members.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said the Ministry of Health together with the National Security Council and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission, has cleaned up its Covid-19 database through an “e-Covid” system that was recently developed.

Through the system, data collection from the field is done efficiently, quickly and accurately.

As we entered the 12th day of CMCO today, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia currently stood at 6,855 cases with 112 deaths reported. -Bernama