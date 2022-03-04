Don't use Covid-19 as excuse to delay projects: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix) reminded all department heads not to use the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to delay the implementation of projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the state.

He said the department heads must ensure that all projects that have received budget approval for the Second Rolling Plan of the 12MP are implemented immediately to enable the people to enjoy the benefits as soon as possible.

The delay in implementing the approved projects would increase the cost and would be a disadvantage to the people and the government, he said.

“All projects must be implemented immediately, especially projects in the form of touch points. All agencies must try to facilitate the implementation of all projects that have been approved and not the other way around,“ he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Hajiji chaired the Sabah State Development Action Council (MTPNg) meeting at Menara Kinabalu which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong and Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Sarul Bahiyah Abu.-Bernama