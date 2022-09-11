Dormitory roof collapse victims discharged from HPP

GEORGE TOWN: The three residents of Wisma Anak Yatim Perempuan Islam in Jalan Scotland here, who were injured when the roof of a dormitory collapsed last night, were discharged from the hospital today.

Islamic Orphan Welfare Federation of Penang president Tan Sri Mohd Yussof Latiff said the three girls aged eight, 10 and 13, were treated at Penang Hospital (HPP) and were allowed to return to the institution at about 8 am.

“Based on doctors’ observation at HPP, the girls are in good condition but still experiencing some trauma following the incident,” he said when contacted.

The victims suffered injuries after being hit by the collapsed roof and were safely rescued from the room by two wardens and other residents. The fire brigade received a report regarding the incident at 9.42 pm.

The institution housed 30 female residents aged between seven and 18.

Mohd Yussof said that all 30 residents were temporarily placed at the Regional Centre for Education in Science and Mathematics (RECSAM) Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Gelugor, and would be transferred to Penang Muslim Boys Orphanage in Air Itam in a couple of days.

He explained that the maintenance work for the girls’ orphanage in Jalan Scotland was conducted annually in accordance with the rules set by the authorities.

“The incident was totally unexpected. We will repair the collapsed roof structure but it may take some time,” he said.

He added that relevant agencies were still investigating the incident, and the repair work would be carried out after the process was completed.-Bernama