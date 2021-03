PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) is investigating any potential violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 in the incident where a crane collapsed at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction site at Puncak Bayan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras today.

Human Resource Deputy Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said the Human Resource Ministry (HRM) has ordered the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya DOSH to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the cause of the incident.

DOSH has also issued a stop-work order for all activities in the area to facilitate investigation, the department said in a statement today.

In the 8.45 am incident, three foreign workers died at the scene when a crane collapsed and also crushed a vehicle at the construction site. The driver of the vehicle was also injured.

Awang said the ministry viewed every work-related accident seriously, especially cases involving the public at construction sites.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, it is the duty of employers to ensure the safety, health and welfare of all their workers during work and even the public at workplaces under their control.

“Employers have total control over every activity-related risk at the workplace and have to analyse and carry out effective risk mitigation before workers start work This is to reduce the safety risk borne by workers and members of the public and to avoid accidents,” the Act reads.

The Guidelines of Occupational Safety and Health in Construction Industry (Management) 2017 meanwhile requires every stakeholder in the construction industry, including clients, designers and contractors to play their roles and carry out their respective duties at the workplace, right from the designing of the construction project. — Bernama