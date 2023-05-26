DoSM: Penang, Johor & Selangor dominate exports in April 2023 at 70.5%

KUALA LUMPUR: Penang, Johor and Selangor made up 70.5 per cent of Malaysia’s total exports in April 2023, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In a statement today, it said that the nation’s exports stood at RM105.4 billion, while imports recorded RM92.6 billion, resulting in a total trade of RM198 billion during the month.

DoSM said Penang remained the top exporter with a share of 31.5 per cent, followed by Johor at 21.7 per cent, Selangor (17.3 per cent), Sarawak (7.0 per cent) and Kedah (4.6 per cent).

Overall, export performance by states in April 2023 decreased by RM22.2 billion (-17.4 per cent) year-on-year (y-o-y) due to the lower exports in most states.

Selangor saw export ease by -RM6.6 billion, Penang (-RM4.1 billion), Sarawak (-RM2.9 billion), Johor

(-RM2.6 billion), Sabah (-RM2.0 billion), Perak (-RM1.2 billion), Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (-RM1.1 billion), Pahang (-RM628.6 million), Melaka (-RM472.6 million), Labuan (-RM113.8 million), Kelantan (-RM79.0 million), Terengganu (-RM66.8 million) and Perlis (-RM30.0 million).

In contrast, exports for Kedah and Negeri Sembilan increased by RM111.6 million and RM26.6 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, for imports, Selangor was the most significant contributor at 27.3 per cent, followed by Johor (23.3 per cent, Penang (20.3 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (7.9 per cent) and Kedah (5.5 per cent).

Imports also declined by RM11.5 billion or -11.1 per cent in April 2023 in most states, as compared with the same month of the previous year.

Penang’s imports were reduced by -RM5.4 billion, Melaka (-RM3.3 billion), Selangor (-RM1.7 billion), Perak (-RM1.2 billion), Kedah (-RM861.5 million), Sarawak (-RM682.5 million), Negeri Sembilan (-RM435.5 million), Pahang (-RM92.9 million) and Terengganu (-RM45.3 million).

However, imports increased in Johor by RM2.0 billion y-o-y, Kuala Lumpur (+RM284.1 million), Sabah (+RM94.8 million), Kelantan (+RM31.5 million), Perlis (+RM16.2 million) and Labuan (+RM2.4 million). -Bernama